FS: i5-8600K and 16Gb Corsair Vengeance 2666 MHz DDR4 WTB: SF600 SFX PSU

I have the following items for sale. Shipping within the CONUS is included in the price. I accept Paypal. You must have good Heatware. My Heatware

1) i5-8600K (CPU only in plastic clamshell) -- $170

IMG_2885.jpg IMG_2887.jpg

2) 16Gb (2x8Gb) Corsair Vengeance 2666 Mz DDR4 -- $55

IMG_2880.jpg IMG_2881.jpg

If both the CPU and RAM are purchased together, the shipped price is $216. The only trade I'm interested in at this time is a Corsair SF600 Gold, SF600 Platinum, or SF750 Platinum PSU.
 
