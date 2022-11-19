FS: i5-6600K, Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black, Xbox 360 S

SolidBladez
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to
local zip: 80130
Intel i5-6600K
Works fine. I didn't overclock it as I was using it on the H170 board I'm selling. Includes just the CPU, nothing else.
$36 shipped / $30 local
HP 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 RGB B-die memory
In like new condition. I used this with my Gigabyte board I'm selling. I bought this memory in hopes to see how high it overclocks but never got around to it.SOLD
$140 shipped / $125 local
ASUS Maximus IX Hero Z270 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. Works fine and I flashed it to the latest BIOS and Intel ME firmware. Includes just the motherboard and I/O shield, no retail packaging or accessories. Both M.2 slots have screws to mount a SSD.SOLD
$85 shipped / $70 local
Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black
In good condition. I have all of the mounting hardware for Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 & LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 & AMD AM4 / AM5. Included is the CPU cooler, fan, and mounting hardware.
$48 shipped / $38 local
Microsoft Xbox 360 S console
Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.
$20 local
