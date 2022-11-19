FS: i5-6600K, Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4, ASUS Maximus IX Hero, Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black, Xbox 360 S

SolidBladez
Intel i5-6600K
Works fine. I didn't overclock it as I was using it on the H170 board I'm selling. Includes just the CPU, nothing else.
$40 shipped / $32 local
HP 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 RGB B-die memory
In like new condition. I used this with my Gigabyte board I'm selling. I bought this memory in hopes to see how high it overclocks but never got around to it.SOLD
$140 shipped / $125 local
Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. The top x16 slot latch is missing but the slot works just fine. It doesn't come with the retail box nor any of the accessories but it does have the antenna. Also only the top M.2 slot has the supplied screw to mount a SSD. The other slots don't have a screw. BIOS has been flashed to the latest version for 13th gen CPUs.
$120 shipped / $105 local
ASUS Maximus IX Hero Z270 motherboard
Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. Works fine and I flashed it to the latest BIOS and Intel ME firmware. Includes just the motherboard and I/O shield, no retail packaging or accessories. Both M.2 slots have screws to mount a SSD.
$85 shipped / $70 local
Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black
In good condition. I have all of the mounting hardware for Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 & LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 & AMD AM4 / AM5. Included is the CPU cooler, fan, and mounting hardware.
$55 shipped / $40 local
Microsoft Xbox 360 S console
Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.
$30 local
