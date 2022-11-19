FS: i5-6600K, Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4, ASUS Maximus IX Hero, Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black, Xbox 360 S

Intel i5-6600K

Works fine. I didn't overclock it as I was using it on the H170 board I'm selling. Includes just the CPU, nothing else.

$40 shipped / $32 local

HP 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3200 RGB B-die memory

In like new condition. I used this with my Gigabyte board I'm selling. I bought this memory in hopes to see how high it overclocks but never got around to it.

$140 shipped / $125 local SOLD

Gigabyte Z690 AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 motherboard

Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. The top x16 slot latch is missing but the slot works just fine. It doesn't come with the retail box nor any of the accessories but it does have the antenna. Also only the top M.2 slot has the supplied screw to mount a SSD. The other slots don't have a screw. BIOS has been flashed to the latest version for 13th gen CPUs.

$120 shipped / $105 local

ASUS Maximus IX Hero Z270 motherboard

Bought this used on /r/hardwareswap. Works fine and I flashed it to the latest BIOS and Intel ME firmware. Includes just the motherboard and I/O shield, no retail packaging or accessories. Both M.2 slots have screws to mount a SSD.

$85 shipped / $70 local

Noctua NH-U12S chromax.black

In good condition. I have all of the mounting hardware for Intel LGA2066, LGA2011-0 & LGA2011-3 (Square ILM), LGA1700, LGA1200, LGA1156, LGA1155, LGA1151, LGA1150 & AMD AM4 / AM5. Included is the CPU cooler, fan, and mounting hardware.

$55 shipped / $40 local

Microsoft Xbox 360 S console

Bought this refurbished 4-5 years ago and was going to mod it but after looking through several tutorials I think I went a little over beyond something I could do. It works fine and I updated the firmware (hopefully not a bad thing). Included is the console, wireless controller, and power brick.

$30 local

