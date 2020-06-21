FS - i5 6400T CPU

project86

Limp Gawd
Joined
Nov 3, 2004
Messages
175
Working pull, low stress use in a little SFF system mostly used for web browsing and email.

These are going for around $90 on ebay at the moment so how about $75 shipped? I can add in a Silverstone NT-07 low profile cooler (looks similar to stock Intel cooler but this one is much quieter) for another $20, which will mostly cover the shipping portion of it.
 
OFaceSIG

OFaceSIG

2[H]4U
Joined
Aug 31, 2009
Messages
2,350
The T series of Intel processors are great. As you can see from my Sig I have two of them. One for my router and one for my NAS. Wish I had a build for this coming up.
 
