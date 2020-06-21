FS - i5 6400T CPU, Ancient MacBook Air, Asus AC3100 router

i5 6400T

Working pull, low stress use in a little SFF system mostly used for web browsing and email.



These are going for around $90 on ebay at the moment so how about $75 shipped? I can add in a Silverstone NT-07 low profile cooler (looks similar to stock Intel cooler but this one is much quieter) for another $20, which will mostly cover the shipping portion of it.



MacBook Air A1369 (late 2010)

13" version, some little dings and scuffs but generally in good shape overall. Has the 2.13GHz Core 2 Duo SLC9600 CPU, 2GB RAM, and a 128GB SSD. Screen in great shape, a few small spots where it looks overly white (sorry best I can describe it) for about 1 inch or so but only visible against a certain background color. Battery holds roughly 30-60 minutes, includes the original Apple charger.



Asking $150 shipped or best offer.



Asus AC3100 router

I picked this up about a year ago from the forums (either here or Anandtech, don't recall) and I never ended up using it. In excellent condition, comes with 4 antenna and the power adapter, in original box.



$85 shipped.