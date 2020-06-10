FS: i5 4670k | MSI Z87 G41-PCMate | Gigabyte GTX 970 Mini | Misc. DDR2 + DDR3

Pics coming soon.

Prices include shipping. CONUS and PayPal only. All parts are tested good as fully functional and sold as is unless noted otherwise. All parts are pre-owned so they may show signs of normal wear and tear. Not currently looking for any trades. No OEM box/accessories included with any of these items.

1) Intel Core i5 4670k - 65



2) MSI Z87 G41-PCMate - 80

- Note 1: USB 3.0 FP header may be loose. Will throw in a random USB3.0 PCI-e card for free if you want.



3) Gigabyte GTX970 Mini (ITX type edition) - 120

- Note 1: One of the DVI ports is a little scuffed up but works fine.

- Note 2: I never noticed any whine but I can't promise it will never happen. Fresh thermal paste applied ~6 months ago.



^ Bundle offer) Buy all three above items together for 250 shipped.



If you are looking for any DDR2 or DDR3 let me know what you're looking for and there's a good chance I can dig it up for you. Nothing faster than 2133. Any RAM sold will be verified with Memtest overnight before shipping.



Heat is under Voloxity. eBay is under njdemur.