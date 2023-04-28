  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: i5-14400, board, RAM combo, RX 7800 XT, 2TB SSDs, Olympus Tough TG-6, etc.

TERMS:
Payment's via PayPal F&F only. My 19-year-old, 400-0-0 Heatware account is at https://www.heatware.com/u/38186/to Happy to also share my work contact information and personal cell number for your peace of mind. Sorry, no shipping overseas and no APO/FPO addresses - too many bad experiences. Note, I record serial numbers. Also, to be clear, I sell stuff to the first person to put money in my hands. If you want something, pay for it.

FOR SALE:
- Pair of Quadro GPUs - P400 has a full-height bracket and P620 has a low-profile bracket. P400 has 3 mini-DP outputs and the P620 has 4 mini-DP outputs. I will include two mini-DP to DP adapters. Both are working pulls from upgraded workstations with very few hours on them. $50 shipped for both. Will not split up, not worth the hassle and time.

- StarTech 4-port USB DisplayPort KVM switch with cables - Specific part number is SV431DPUA. Works great, comes with power adapter. Also comes with 4x 6' 4-in-1 DP, USB 2.0, mic, and audio out cable sets. (No other cables included.) More information at https://www.startech.com/en-us/server-management/sv431dpua and https://www.startech.com/en-us/server-management/dp4n1usb6. $100 shipped for the switch and cables.

- Ring plug-in camera and 4x contact sensors. These are all new. They came in a kit I bought, but are not needed. $50 shipped for all.

- WD Blue SN570 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD: Used, works great. 225 power ons, 147 power on hours, 6950GB written. $70 shipped.

- WD Black SN850X 2TB NVMe PCIe SSD: Used, works great. This is the version without the heatsink. 250 power ons, 4112 power on hours, 13027GB written. $90 shipped.

- Samsung 16GB DDR5-5600 SODIMM: New pull from an upgraded laptop. $25 shipped.

- 48x Amazon Basics rechargeable 2,000mAh AA batteries. These are all new, sealed in 8x 6-packs. $30 shipped.

- Olympus Tough TG-6 (red version) digital camera: Comes in the original box, with the power adapter and cable, 1x original battery, 2x generic batteries, and an Olympus LB-T01 lens barrier. Camera is in grade A cosmetic condition and works great. I only used it a handful of times, for taking macro photos of fossils in a clean, dry lab but replaced it with a much larger (and more expensive) APS-C setup. (No idea where the aftermarket macro lens went.) This is a bit of niche camera, and almost certainly not worth the money if you're not going to take advantage of its strengths. Here's a review that might be helpful: https://www.dpreview.com/reviews/olympus-tg-6-review $330 shipped. (Note, I can sell this to B&H for over $250 so this price is firm.)

- Intel Core i5-14400, ASRock Z790 PRO RS/D4, Corsair 32GB DDR4-3200 (2x16GB) combo: These parts are like new and have maybe 20 hours of use. You get the board, CPU, stock Intel cooler, and RAM only as I seem to have misplaced boxes and accessories. Rest assured they will be well-packed for shipping regardless. $300 shipped within Mountain time, $310 shipped to Pacific and Central times, $320 shipped to Eastern time.

- XFX Speedster SWFT210 Radeon RX 7800 XT (RX-78TSWFTFP) GPU: As with the combo above, this is like new with maybe 20 hours of use. This will come in its original packaging. $500 shipped within Mountain time, $510 shipped to Pacific and Central times, $520 shipped to Eastern time.
 
