FS: i5-13500/RTX 3060 Mini ITX system PART OUT

Doozer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 30, 2001
- Messages
- 2,368
Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my latest build.
The build is about a month old and has worked flawlessly.
It has plenty of power to game at 3440x1440.
If you are local (Central Ohio) and want the whole system I'll let it go for $1300
I've decided to part it out for quicker sale.
246-0-0 Heat
--------------------------------------------------------------------------
Mobo: Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi --$175
CPU: i5-13500 w/HSF -- $225
RAM: 32GB G Skill Trident DDR5 5600 -- $75
NVME: 4TB WD SN850X -- $325
GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB -- $250
PSU: Corsair RM850X 80+ Gold -- $125
Case: Fractal Design Torrent Nano Black (no window) -- $125
---------------------------------------------------------------------
Last edited: