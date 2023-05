FS: i5-13500/RTX 3060 Mini ITX system PART OUT

Times are tough. I'm unemployed and bills are due so I have to sell my latest build.The build is about a month old and has worked flawlessly.It has plenty of power to game at 3440x1440.If you are local (Central Ohio) and want the whole system I'll let it go for $1300I've decided to part it out for quicker sale. 246-0-0 Heat--------------------------------------------------------------------------Mobo: Asus Strix B660-I Gaming Wifi --$175CPU: i5-13500 w/HSF -- $225RAM: 32GB G Skill Trident DDR5 5600 -- $75NVME: 4TB WD SN850X -- $325GPU: EVGA RTX 3060 XC 12GB -- $250PSU: Corsair RM850X 80+ Gold -- $125Case: Fractal Design Torrent Nano Black (no window) -- $125---------------------------------------------------------------------