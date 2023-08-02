FS: i5-13500 combo | MSI Ventus 3x OC RTX 4060ti 8GB | Asus Dual RX 5600 XT EVO TOP

Doozer
2[H]4U
- Joined
- May 30, 2001
- Messages
- 2,402
Up for sale is my like new RTX 4060ti 8GB -- $325 shipped
Also for sale is my Asus RX 5600 XT -- $75 shipped
Finally we have an ITX i5-13500 combo x2 -- $500 shipped each
|Intel Core i5-13500 Desktop Processor 14 cores (6 P-cores + 8 E-cores) 24MB Cache, up to 4.8 GHz
|G.SKILL Trident Z5 Series 32GB (2 x 16GB) 288-Pin PC RAM DDR5 5600 Desktop Memory Model F5-5600J3636C16GX2-TZ5K
|ASUS ROG STRIX B660-I GAMING WIFI LGA 1700 (Intel 12th & 13th Gen) Mini-ITX Gaming Motherboard (PCIe 5.0, 8+1 power stages, DDR5, WiFi 6, 2.5 Gb LAN, 2xM.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD support, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Type-C)
