FS: i5-12600k asus tuf z690 d4 plus wifi 32gb ddr4 3600 combo / Evga rtx 3080 10gb with evga aio cooler sound blaster ae-9

Gulkor
Hello fellow H members.
I have for sale my gaming pc. Don't play games anymore and need pay some medical bills.
I will post pictures tomorrow.
Bought cpu mobile combo and evga on forums here
Asus tuf gaming z690 plus wifi d4
Intel core i5 12600k
Corsair H100I Elite Capellix Aio
Corsair Vengeance RGB RT ddr4 3600 32gb 16gb x 2
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500gb installed
Price $350 Shipped
Evga Rtx 3080 10gb Evga aio cooler installed
Stock cooler included
$450 shipped
Willing to sell as whole combo
I will provide my cell number in Pm's
Heat Gulkor1986
Thank you
Brian Bodi
