FS: i5-12600k asus tuf z690 d4 plus wifi 32gb ddr4 3600 combo $350 / Evga rtx 3080 10gb with evga aio cooler $450

Gulkor

Gulkor

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Jan 26, 2007
Messages
1,422
Hello fellow H members.

I have for sale my gaming pc. Don't play games anymore selling due to rent and medications.

Bought cpu mobile combo and evga on forums here

Asus tuf gaming z690 plus wifi d4
Intel core i5 12600k
Corsair Vengeance RGB RT ddr4 3600 32gb 16gb x 2
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500gb installed

Price $350 Shipped

Evga Rtx 3080 10gb Evga aio cooler installed
Stock cooler included

$450 shipped

All retail boxes are included, except for mobo boxe, I will box up very well.

I will provide my cell number in Pm's

Heat Gulkor

Thank you
Brian Bodi
 

Attachments

  • Pc.png
    Pc.png
    860.1 KB · Views: 0
  • rtx3080ultra.png
    rtx3080ultra.png
    729.4 KB · Views: 0
  • rtx30800.png
    rtx30800.png
    778.9 KB · Views: 0
  • rtx3080.gif
    rtx3080.gif
    25 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230810_230011.jpg
    20230810_230011.jpg
    284.7 KB · Views: 0
  • 20230810_230336.jpg
    20230810_230336.jpg
    157.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
