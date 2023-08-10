FS: i5-12600k asus tuf z690 d4 plus wifi 32gb ddr4 3600 combo $340 shipped obo Evga rtx 3080 10gb with evga aio cooler $440 shipped obo, ae-9 sound

Hello fellow H members.

Selling my gaming pc. Don't games anymore.

Everything 100% works.

Bought cpu mobile combo and evga on forums here

Asus tuf gaming z690 plus wifi d4
Intel core i5 12600k
Corsair Vengeance RGB RT ddr4 3600 32gb 16gb x 2
Samsung 970 Evo Plus 500gb installed

Price $340 Shipped

Evga Rtx 3080 10gb Evga aio cooler installed Stock cooler included

I can install stock cooler upon request.

$440 shipped

Sounds blaster ae-9 $175 shipped

All retail boxes are included, except for mobo box.

I will provide my cell number in Pm's

Will ship next day or same day
Shipping method usps priority mail.

Heat Gulkor

Payment paypal F&F

Thank you
Brian Bodi
 

