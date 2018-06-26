  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
FS: i5 12600K, 32GB DDR4-3600, NZKT Kraken X53, 850W PSU, Thrustmaster T300

All prices include shipping and are Zelle, Venmo, PayPal F&F, or you cover fees.

Heatware

Intel i5 12600K - $100
Used for ~2.5 years before upgrading to a 9800X3D. I did OC it a bit, but never really went past 4.8GHz I think, mostly due to laziness. You might be able to squeeze a bit more out of it.

IMG_0352.JPG
IMG_0353.JPG
IMG_0403.JPG



NZXT Kraken X53 240mm Water Cooling Kit - $75
Used with the i5 build and purchased at the same time. I THINK I have everything it came with (and maybe some cables it didn't), but I'm not 100% sure. It was a bit dusty, and I did clean it up the best I could but if you're a perfectionist you may want to do a more thorough job. Also there appears to be some scratches on the plate for the pump and a little denting in the radiator (pictured). These never caused me any issues.
IMG_0350.JPG
IMG_0411.JPEG
IMG_0351.JPG



Corsair Vengeance RGB RT 32GB (2 x 16GB) DDR4-3600 (CMN32GX4M2Z3600C16) - $60
Not much to say here, worked great. I did have to underclock it a bit to 3400 but I believe that was due to motherboard compatibility.

IMG_0347.JPEG


EVGA Supernova 850 P2 - $75
I haven't used this in a while but it worked great before I upgraded my PSU.

IMG_1009.JPG
IMG_1010.JPG




Thrustmaster T300 RS GT - $200 Twin Cities local pickup only (I could also meet within a reasonable distance)
Used for about 9 months before I upgraded to a direct drive wheelbase/LC pedals. Works great.

IMG_1012.JPG
IMG_1013.JPG
IMG_1015.JPG




Thank you!
 

