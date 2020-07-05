FS: i5 10600K CPU

E

everydae

Gawd
Joined
Dec 14, 2002
Messages
634
Hi all,

I wonder if anyone is interested in 2 days old CPU & mobo. Bought them to replace my 3800X + X570, but instead, I decided to stick with my Surface Book 3 until Zen 3 or Rocket Lake arrive early next year.

Z490 Mobo $old.

Asking $ 280 shipped for CPU.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top