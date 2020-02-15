FS i3-8350k $100

Perfect working condition i3-8350K CPU, used it for about a year and have since upgraded to an i7-9700k. Comes in original box but is missing the card board that holds it secure in the box. Still have Manual and sticker that comes with it. K series chips do not come with a heatsink, as such there is no heatsink included. Price includes priority usps shipping.
I originally did attempt to OC this CPU, I never gave it enough voltage for stability so it spent its entire life at stock besides the initial attempt. Would not advertise it as a golden sample or anything special as an overclocker but am not qualified to know, I never took it above 1.25v.
Paypal or Venmo preferred.
Here is my heatware profile, prefer to sell to those with some reputation also.
Price seems reasonable as most ebay of similiar use appear to sell for $110-120., would rather sell direct.
