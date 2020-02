FS i3-8350k $100

Perfect working condition i3-8350K CPU, used it for about a year and have since upgraded to an i7-9700k. Comes in original box but is missing the card board that holds it secure in the box. Still have Manual and sticker that comes with it. K series chips do not come with a heatsink, as such there is no heatsink included. Price includes priority usps shipping.I originally did attempt to OC this CPU, I never gave it enough voltage for stability so it spent its entire life at stock besides the initial attempt. Would not advertise it as a golden sample or anything special as an overclocker but am not qualified to know, I never took it above 1.25v.Paypal or Venmo preferred. Here is my heatware profile , prefer to sell to those with some reputation also.Price seems reasonable as most ebay of similiar use appear to sell for $110-120., would rather sell direct.