FS: i3 2120 ITX combo, i5 3470 matx combo, Dell Optiplex 3010 (i5 3470)

intel i3 2120 combo: $50
This combo is in working condition. There is only one problem: audio. I used an hdflex atx dc-dc converter to run this board. The hdflex dc-dc converter failed after 4 years years and damaged the line-out audio. This combo kept working with a normal atx power supply for another 4-5 years, but without line-out audio. Audio from hdmi or displayport works without issue. The rear line out audio jack does not function. I have not tried the hdaudio port.
Listing includes:
-intel 2120
-stock heatsink
-intel itx motherboard
-4gb ddr3 kingston ram
-I/O shield
intel i5 3470 combo: $65
Listing includes:
-intel 3470
-stock heatsink
-intel matx motherboard
-2x4gb ddr3 kingston ram
-I/O shield
Dell Optiplex 3010: $75
Listing includes:
-intel 3470
-stock heatsink
-4gb ddr3 kingston ram
Memory:
-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200, can dig out.
Upcoming:
i9-9900k combo
-crucial ddr4
-intel 660p
-asus motherboard
-2tb seagate hdd
-coolermaster aio
-rgb fans
WTB:
-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)
-elgato captire card (cam link, camlink4k, hd60s+)
-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)
Terms & Conditions:
*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment
*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included
*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS
*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price
*Shipping from Long Island, NY
*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.
*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated
Methods of Payment:
Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses
Reputation:
HEAT Under commissioneranthony
EBAY Under commissioneranthony
I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.
