FS: i3 2120 ITX combo, i5 3470 matx combo, Dell Optiplex 3010 (i5 3470)

intel i3 2120 combo: $50

intel i5 3470 combo: $65

Dell Optiplex 3010: $75

Memory:

Upcoming:

WTB:

-2.5in sata hdds (250gb-1tb)

-elgato captire card (cam link, camlink4k, hd60s+)

-Microsoft surface studio (damaged, broken, scratched, whatever)

Terms & Conditions:

*All items came from a smoke free & pet free environment

*For all items above $10, shipping & tracking # is included

*I ONLY ship to US48 - shipping will most likely be USPS

*If want another shipping provider or an item expedited, let me know, we'll work out a price

*Shipping from Long Island, NY

*Prices are negotiable and I will respond to reasonable offers.

*All items were tested and working unless otherwise indicated

Methods of Payment:

Paypal. I will ONLY ship to confirmed addresses

Reputation:

HEAT Under commissioneranthony

EBAY EBAY commissioneranthony

I have 1000+ 100% positive feedback on ebay as a seller and buyer, and I have all positive heat as well.

This combo is in working condition. There is only one problem: audio. I used an hdflex atx dc-dc converter to run this board. The hdflex dc-dc converter failed after 4 years years and damaged the line-out audio. This combo kept working with a normal atx power supply for another 4-5 years, but without line-out audio. Audio from hdmi or displayport works without issue. The rear line out audio jack does not function. I have not tried the hdaudio port.Listing includes:-intel 2120-stock heatsink-intel itx motherboard-4gb ddr3 kingston ram-I/O shieldListing includes:-intel 3470-stock heatsink-intel matx motherboard-2x4gb ddr3 kingston ram-I/O shieldListing includes:-intel 3470-stock heatsink-4gb ddr3 kingston ram-oodles of pc2100, pc2700, pc3200, can dig out.-crucial ddr4-intel 660p-asus motherboard-2tb seagate hdd-coolermaster aio-rgb fans