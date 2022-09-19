FS: i3-12100F/B660M/16GB/RX6400 combo, now parting *price drop*

Hi everyone, I pieced together a cheap gaming rig from used parts for a kiddo in the family, and it's no longer needed as the kiddo's firmly embedded in the Switch ecosystem. Instead of idling around, I figure someone here could use it either as a spare gaming setup, or HTPC (supports 4k/120hz). Specs are below, and as always, I have heat under einz, prefer payment via F&F paypal or zelle, and happy to meet up locally in the SF Bay Area.



Intel i3-12100F - retail CPU, with HSF

Gigabyte B660M DS3H - bare motherboard only, in the retail box. I don't have the IO plate, and can toss in some spare SATA cables

16GB DDR4 - Crucial Ballistix, 2x8GB, 3200 I believe

AMD Radeon RX 6400 - low profile with full height bracket, pulled out of a HP prebuilt



*EDIT*

Now selling separately, $200 shipped for the CPU/RAM/mobo, $80 for the GPU, or $260 shipped for everything