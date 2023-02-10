FS HyperX Keyboard, Pad, Best Buy gift cards FT WTB 10 TB NAS HDD, 13600K 12700K + z690 790 mobo

H

Hashiriya415

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
169
Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil. My heatware turbogodzilla
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000

Following stuff I need:
a) 13600K / 12700k + Z690 or 790 mobo DDR5 (nothing crazy expensive) I might stay away from ITX boards because they have air cooler compatibility issues but I'll take a luck at what you have + DDR5 16gb x 2 memory.
b) 2x 10TB. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016
Trade or I can buy


Could also trade my gift cards for Amazon gift cards

FS or FT:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
00L0L_hAYwcjtmdATz_0lH0t2_1200x900.jpg

00M0M_dy0sNdpNYhWz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg

00q0q_2WcdDxsZNaz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg

00b0b_hG2dpBeHNrZz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg
00z0z_klUBdONzrhVz_0i90t2_1200x900.jpg


512077_IMG_20211004_232239.jpg
 
Last edited:
I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top