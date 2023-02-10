FS HyperX Keyboard, Pad, Best Buy gift cards FT WTB 10 TB NAS HDD, 13600K 12700K + z690 790 mobo

Hashiriya415
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2019
- Messages
- 169
Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil. My heatware turbogodzilla
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000
Following stuff I need:
a) 13600K / 12700k + Z690 or 790 mobo DDR5 (nothing crazy expensive) I might stay away from ITX boards because they have air cooler compatibility issues but I'll take a luck at what you have + DDR5 16gb x 2 memory.
b) 2x 10TB. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016
Trade or I can buy
Could also trade my gift cards for Amazon gift cards
FS or FT:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil. My heatware turbogodzilla
The back is scratched off
2x $500 = $1000
Following stuff I need:
a) 13600K / 12700k + Z690 or 790 mobo DDR5 (nothing crazy expensive) I might stay away from ITX boards because they have air cooler compatibility issues but I'll take a luck at what you have + DDR5 16gb x 2 memory.
b) 2x 10TB. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016
Trade or I can buy
Could also trade my gift cards for Amazon gift cards
FS or FT:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
Last edited: