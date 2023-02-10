FS HyperX Keyboard, Mouse, Pad, Best Buy gift cards $1700 for $1560 FT WTB 10 TB NAS HDD, Dream Router, RTX 4080, 13600K + cheap Z ITX board

H

Hashiriya415

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
164
Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil for $1560 and never had any need for them. My heatware turbogodzilla
The back is scratched off
3x $500 and 1x $200 = $1700

Following stuff I need:
a) 2x 10TB. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016
Trade or I can buy
b) Dream Router - new or used
Trade or I can buy

Flowing stuff I want but don't really need. So only gift cards or gift cards and some money
d) used cheap RTX 4080 13600K + mobo (z ITX) + memory or something similar maybe 13600 nonK or 58003D.

Could also trade my gift cards for Amazon gift cards

FS or FT:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
00L0L_hAYwcjtmdATz_0lH0t2_1200x900.jpg

00M0M_dy0sNdpNYhWz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg

00q0q_2WcdDxsZNaz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg

00b0b_hG2dpBeHNrZz_0CI0lM_1200x900.jpg
00z0z_klUBdONzrhVz_0i90t2_1200x900.jpg


512077_IMG_20211004_232239.jpg
 
Last edited:
H

Hashiriya415

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 17, 2019
Messages
164
I'm not sure how it works out with mismatching different drives but let me know what you have for 10TB NAS drives
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top