FS HyperX Keyboard, Mouse, Pad, Best Buy gift cards $1500 for $1380 FT WTB 10 TB NAS HDD, Dream Router, RTX 4080, 13600K + cheap Z ITX board

Hashiriya415
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Mar 17, 2019
- Messages
- 166
Located in San Francisco and can meet in South SF or if you are somewhere around just let me know and we can work out something.
BB Gift cards I bought them here from Cecil and never had any need for them. My heatware turbogodzilla
The back is scratched off
3x $500 = $1500
Following stuff I need:
a) 13600K + Z690 or 790 mobo (ITX) I might consider mATX + 16gb x 2 memory. Or something similar in performance and price.
b) 2x 10TB. My NAS drives need replacement. Currently I have Seagate Exos Enterprise Capacity 3.5'' HDD 10TB (Helium) 7200 RPM SATA 6Gb/s 256MB Cache Hyperscale 512e Internal Hard Drive ST10000NM0016
Trade or I can buy
c) Dream Router - new or used
Trade or I can buy
Flowing stuff I want but don't really need. So only gift cards or gift cards and some money
d) used cheap RTX 4080
Could also trade my gift cards for Amazon gift cards
FS or FT:
$18 Mouse -sealed
$30 RGB mat -sealed
$65 tenkeyless keyboard Aqua tactile keys - opened to see what keys feel like but never plugged cable in to use it.
$85 off if you buy all items 3
Headset -SOLD
Shipping is extra. I guess about $20-25 for all 3
