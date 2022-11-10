FS: Huge computer parts list, 11 video cards, 4 CPU/motherboard combo's, 2 kits of RAM *PRICE DROPS*

It may take me a few hours to respond, I work 11-12 hour nights and sleep during the day, but I'll get back to you as soon as I see a message. I will gladly answer any and all questions. I am open to offers, but be reasonable, I am willing to do combo deals if you buy multiple items.
Heatware: http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=73928
Video Cards:
Image Album (images are in the same order as listed here):
1) MSI RTX 2070 Gaming Z, $SOLD, Pulled out from a family members gaming machine when they upgraded, comes with original box.
2) MSI RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming X Trio, $215 Shipped, Pulled out from a family members gaming machine when they upgraded, comes with original box
3) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro, $SOLD, bought on newegg about a year ago, was used to mine, always undervolted, kept to a low TDP, and kept around 50C, should still have quite a bit of warranty left on it (Gigabyte's warranty is awesome), comes with original box
4) EVGA RTX 2080 SUPER Black, $SOLD, not sure how old this is, was mined on for about a year, always undervolted, run at a low TPD, and kept under 62C, comes with original box
5) Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti WINDFORCE OC 6G, $SOLD, bought used, mined on for about 6 months, always undervolted, run at a low TDP, and kept under 62C, does NOT have original box
6) ASUS RTX 2080 Strix OC, $SOLD, my personal gaming card until I upgraded to an RTX 3080 recently, does NOT have original box
7) ASUS RTX 3060 Dual 12GB, $235 Shipped, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, does NOT have original box
8) ASUS RTX 2060 6GB Phoenix, $SOLD, recently RMA'd card that was used to mine on for a few months, always kept undervolted, at a low TDP, and under 62C, does NOT have original box
9) EVGA RTX 3060 12GB XC, $235 Shipped, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
10) EVGA RTX 3060 12GB XC, $SOLD, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
11) EVGA RTX 3060 Ti XC, $SOLD, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
CPU/Motherboard/RAM/CPU Coolers:
Image Album (images are in the same order as listed here):
1) i7 9700k & Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra, $275 Shipped, My past CPU/mobo combo before I upgraded last week, overclocked a little bit to 4.6 GHz, around 1.2V if I recall. Never went above 65C while gaming with my Noctua D15. Motherboard has a built in I/O shield, comes with the WiFi antenna, also comes with original box. If you're curious about any other accessories, I probably don't have them.
2) i7 6700k & ASUS Z270 Maximus IX Hero, $175, Bought off another member about a year ago, everything runs perfectly fine, I have the I/O shield and the original motherboard box, but that's about it.
3) i5 6500 & ASUS Z170 Pro, $90 Shipped, Bought off another member about a year ago, everything runs perfectly fine, I have the I/O shield and the original motherboard box, but that's about it.
4) i5 6500 & Gigabyte H170 Gaming 3, $90 Shipped, Family members previous gaming rig part out, no issues as I've tested it over the past few weeks, comes with original box and I/O shield.
5) HpyerX Fury 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2400 CL15 (HX424C15FB2K2/16), $35 Shipped, Part of my family members computer part out, RAM has no issues, been tested thoroughly over the past few weeks.
6) Crucial Ballistix Sport 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4-2400 CL16 (bls4g4d240fsa), $30 Shipped, Bought off another member last year, RAM has no issues.
Heatware: http://heatware.com/eval.php?id=73928
Video Cards:
Image Album (images are in the same order as listed here):
1) MSI RTX 2070 Gaming Z, $SOLD, Pulled out from a family members gaming machine when they upgraded, comes with original box.
2) MSI RTX 2070 SUPER Gaming X Trio, $215 Shipped, Pulled out from a family members gaming machine when they upgraded, comes with original box
3) Gigabyte RTX 3060 Ti Gaming OC Pro, $SOLD, bought on newegg about a year ago, was used to mine, always undervolted, kept to a low TDP, and kept around 50C, should still have quite a bit of warranty left on it (Gigabyte's warranty is awesome), comes with original box
4) EVGA RTX 2080 SUPER Black, $SOLD, not sure how old this is, was mined on for about a year, always undervolted, run at a low TPD, and kept under 62C, comes with original box
5) Gigabyte GTX 1660 Ti WINDFORCE OC 6G, $SOLD, bought used, mined on for about 6 months, always undervolted, run at a low TDP, and kept under 62C, does NOT have original box
6) ASUS RTX 2080 Strix OC, $SOLD, my personal gaming card until I upgraded to an RTX 3080 recently, does NOT have original box
7) ASUS RTX 3060 Dual 12GB, $235 Shipped, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, does NOT have original box
8) ASUS RTX 2060 6GB Phoenix, $SOLD, recently RMA'd card that was used to mine on for a few months, always kept undervolted, at a low TDP, and under 62C, does NOT have original box
9) EVGA RTX 3060 12GB XC, $235 Shipped, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
10) EVGA RTX 3060 12GB XC, $SOLD, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
11) EVGA RTX 3060 Ti XC, $SOLD, used for mining, always kept undervolted, at a low TPD, and under 62C, comes with original box
CPU/Motherboard/RAM/CPU Coolers:
Image Album (images are in the same order as listed here):
1) i7 9700k & Gigabyte Z390 Aorus Ultra, $275 Shipped, My past CPU/mobo combo before I upgraded last week, overclocked a little bit to 4.6 GHz, around 1.2V if I recall. Never went above 65C while gaming with my Noctua D15. Motherboard has a built in I/O shield, comes with the WiFi antenna, also comes with original box. If you're curious about any other accessories, I probably don't have them.
2) i7 6700k & ASUS Z270 Maximus IX Hero, $175, Bought off another member about a year ago, everything runs perfectly fine, I have the I/O shield and the original motherboard box, but that's about it.
3) i5 6500 & ASUS Z170 Pro, $90 Shipped, Bought off another member about a year ago, everything runs perfectly fine, I have the I/O shield and the original motherboard box, but that's about it.
4) i5 6500 & Gigabyte H170 Gaming 3, $90 Shipped, Family members previous gaming rig part out, no issues as I've tested it over the past few weeks, comes with original box and I/O shield.
5) HpyerX Fury 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-2400 CL15 (HX424C15FB2K2/16), $35 Shipped, Part of my family members computer part out, RAM has no issues, been tested thoroughly over the past few weeks.
6) Crucial Ballistix Sport 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4-2400 CL16 (bls4g4d240fsa), $30 Shipped, Bought off another member last year, RAM has no issues.
Last edited: