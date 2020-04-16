FS: HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Laptop - i7-8550u, Nvidia MX150, 16gb LPDDR3, 3k 16:10 LCD

Up for sale is my HUAWEI MateBook X Pro laptop that works great but due to COVID-19 I'm selling it. The laptop was modded to improve heat distribution which has greatly reduced thermal throttling under full load. Condition is great, no scratches on the screen. Couple light scratches on the chassis due to travel.
$750 shipped
https://consumer.huawei.com/en/laptops/matebook-x-pro/specs/
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Huawei-MateBook-X-Pro-i7-8550U-MX150-Laptop-Review.323906.0.html
I followed this guide and performed these mods:
Let me know if you have any questions.
I have a matte screen protector applied to the screen.
$750 shipped
https://consumer.huawei.com/en/laptops/matebook-x-pro/specs/
https://www.notebookcheck.net/Huawei-MateBook-X-Pro-i7-8550U-MX150-Laptop-Review.323906.0.html
- Intel Core i7-8550U
- Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics
- 16GB LPDDR3
- 13.9-inch 16:10 3K (3,000 x 2,000) touch panel LCD (this thing is gorgeous and color accurate)
- 512GB SSD (NVMe PCIe)
- 1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm audio jack
- Finger Print Reader
I followed this guide and performed these mods:
- Added graphite sheets to inner case
- Added thermal pads to keyboard
- Added thermal pads heatsink
- Replaced CPU thermal paste
Let me know if you have any questions.
I have a matte screen protector applied to the screen.
Last edited: