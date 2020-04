FS: HUAWEI MateBook X Pro Laptop - i7-8550u, Nvidia MX150, 16gb LPDDR3, 3k 16:10 LCD

Intel Core i7-8550U

Intel UHD Graphics 620, Nvidia GeForce MX150 graphics

16GB LPDDR3

13.9-inch 16:10 3K (3,000 x 2,000) touch panel LCD (this thing is gorgeous and color accurate)

512GB SSD (NVMe PCIe)

1 x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C, 1 x USB-C 3.1, 1 x USB 3.0, 3.5mm audio jack

Finger Print Reader

Added graphite sheets to inner case

Added thermal pads to keyboard

Added thermal pads heatsink

Replaced CPU thermal paste

Up for sale is my HUAWEI MateBook X Pro laptop that works great but due to COVID-19 I'm selling it. The laptop was modded to improve heat distribution which has greatly reduced thermal throttling under full load. Condition is great, no scratches on the screen. Couple light scratches on the chassis due to travel. followed this guide and performed these mods:Let me know if you have any questions.I have a matte screen protector applied to the screen.