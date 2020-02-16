FS: HP350p Gen8, 2xE5-2660, 128GB, 6x3TB LFF, 8x1TB 2.5" (plus Adaptec raid card), Dallas, TX area pick-up

cjcox
So, before I part this out.... and there's some really expensive parts btw, thought I'd see if there's a Dallas area person interested in a pretty nice server.
HP ML350p g8
2 x E5-2660 (16,411 Passmark)
128GB memory (16x8GB DDR3, 1333Mhz, normal stuff, not HP's advanced memory)
6 x 3TB SAS (original HP Seagate, onboard RAID, LFF cage alone can go for $700+)
8 x 1TB 2.5" SATA Hitachi (Adaptec RAID, this in inside HP's 2xfull size official adapter(will include original dummy panel), each housing a 4bayx1 SATA unit)
DVD/CD
2 PSU
iLO is licensed
4 x 1Gb NICs + 1 dedicated iLO NIC
Includes tower feet
Door (upper panel removed for the 8x1TB's, but will be included) and key.
Windows Server 2008R2 COA (I ran Linux on mine though)
I used this server as a virtualization lab and for housing backups of my Plex media. Lots of headroom.
Pickup Dallas, TX area (I'm in far N. Frisco) ONLY (thing is heavy): $1200.00 USD
I know what you're thinking, "I can do better..." But remember, this comes with original HP 6x3TB SAS in the official HP hotswap backplane. Each drive there, and there are some really really used ones out there, are at least $50 each and often times $70 each in sled (6 x $70 = $420). While the 8 x 1TB Hitachi SATAs are nothing spectacular, that an additional 8TB of space... and the sucker has room for one more LFF 6 bay module or the 8 bay SFF module.
This is a server turned into a tower. Just so you know what to expect with regards to size and noise.
In great shape, low miles, some minor scuffs. I can provide SMART data on request.
Why I am I getting rid of it? I just brought my Z840 workstation up to 160G memory and have moved everything over to it now (it's a lot quieter btw).
HP makes superior grade servers and workstations (you may marvel here). The reason why most don't like HP is they are stupid with regards to "support". This unit has the latest BIOS available at the time and again, has a licensed iLO, also latest at the time (I purchased in 10/2017 and paid $2300, but without the bay module, 8 x 1TB, and addl RAID). Many won't buy an HP because of that... but mine has the latest (maybe there's newer versions now, but I doubt it).
I may add some pics later.
