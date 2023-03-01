FS: HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation PCs

Heatware: NobleX13

I accept PayPal F&F , Venmo , or Cash App . Shipping via USPS Priority Mail .

System #1

Intel Core i7-8700 QN8H ES CPU - 2.9Ghz Base/4.0Ghz Max turbo. 65W TDP

32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs

512GB Toshiba NVMe

NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU

PassMark CPUMark Score: 11971/2401

$250 shipped

System #2

Intel Core i7-9700 QRNH QS CPU - Identifies as retail. 3.0Ghz Base/4.7Ghz Max turbo. 65W TDP

32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs

512GB Toshiba NVMe

NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU

PassMark CPUMark Score: 14307/2830

$280 shipped

Return policy:

Due to recent abuse, I have established a formal return policy. I accept return requests for defective items if they are reported to me within 14 days of delivery. The returned item must be in its original condition and retail packaging (if included). The buyer is responsible for covering the return shipping charges. Please note that items returned without a valid reason or that test working may be subject to a 25% restocking fee. I record serial numbers to prevent abuse.

