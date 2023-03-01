FS: HP Z2 Mini G4 Workstation PC

Today's sale are five HP Z2 Mini G4 mini PCs. These machines were purchased in a wholesale barebones lot and I have rebuilt them with quality secondhand components. Unlike the HP EliteDesk machines, these systems have a painted plastic exterior and scratch fairly easily. As such, these are what I wouild call "B-stock" units, with moderate scratches and gouges in the paint. This damage is only cosmetic and does not affect the structural integrity whatsoever. Internally, they are in mint condition.
Each system has been cleaned and stability tested. Each unit has completed a full memory test and has passed a 12-hour Folding@Home burn-in test with 100% CPU and GPU utilization.
These machines include a 6C/12T Coffee Lake ES/QS CPU, 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVME drive, 32GB (2x16GB) of DDR4-2666, a 4GB NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU (MXM form factor), and an HP 230W power brick. See exact specs and pricing below.
HP Product Page
Heatware: NobleX13
I accept PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.
Four sold, one available!
System #4
$300 $280 shipped
SOLD:
System #3
$280 shipped SOLD!
System #1
$250 shipped SOLD to dbwillis!
System #2
$280 shipped SOLD to dbwillis!
System #5
$300 shipped SOLD to illaghee!
Return policy:
Due to recent abuse, I have established a formal return policy. I accept return requests for defective items if they are reported to me within 14 days of delivery. The returned item must be in its original condition and retail packaging (if included). The buyer is responsible for covering the return shipping charges. Please note that items returned without a valid reason or that test working may be subject to a 25% restocking fee. I record serial numbers to prevent abuse.
Photos:
System #3
System #4
System #4
- Intel Core i7-8700K QN8G ES CPU - 3.2Ghz Base/4.2Ghz Max turbo. 95W TDP
32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs
512GB Samsung NVMe
NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU
PassMark CPUMark Score: 11837/2469
SOLD:
Intel Core i7-9700 QRNH QS CPU - Identifies as retail. 3.0Ghz Base/4.7Ghz Max turbo. 65W TDP 32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs 512GB Toshiba NVMe NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU PassMark CPUMark Score: 14307/2830 Intel Core i7-8700 QN8H ES CPU - 2.9Ghz Base/4.0Ghz Max turbo. 65W TDP 32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs 512GB Toshiba NVMe NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU PassMark CPUMark Score: 11971/2401 Intel Core i7-9700 QRNH QS CPU - Identifies as retail. 3.0Ghz Base/4.7Ghz Max turbo. 65W TDP 32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs 512GB Toshiba NVMe NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU PassMark CPUMark Score: 14307/2830 Intel Core i7-8700K QNMK QS CPU - Identifies as retail. 3.7Ghz Base/4.7Ghz Max turbo. 95W TDP
32GB (2x16GB) Samsung DDR4-2666 SODIMMs
512GB Samsung NVMe
NVIDIA Quadro P600 GPU
PassMark CPUMark Score: 13870/2772
