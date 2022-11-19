FS: HP X27q monitor, Cooler Master MA610P

S

SolidBladez

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jan 4, 2008
Messages
6,300
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to
local zip: 80130

HP X27q 2560x1440 165Hz IPS monitor
Price: $180 shipped / $155 local

I'm the original owner and the monitor is in very good condition. I upgrade to 5120x1440 monitor and don't have the room for this one anymore. Comes with all of the original parts in retail packaging.




CM MA610P CPU cooler
Price: $40 shipped / $25 local

Bought this second hand and it comes with the mounting hardware for all Intel and AMD sockets except AM5 and LGA 1700.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top