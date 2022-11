FS: HP X27q monitor, Cooler Master MA610P

HP X27q 2560x1440 165Hz IPS monitor

CM MA610P CPU cooler

Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to local zip: 80130Price: $180 shipped / $155 localI'm the original owner and the monitor is in very good condition. I upgrade to 5120x1440 monitor and don't have the room for this one anymore. Comes with all of the original parts in retail packaging.Price: $40 shipped / $25 localBought this second hand and it comes with the mounting hardware for all Intel and AMD sockets except AM5 and LGA 1700.