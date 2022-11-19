FS: HP X27q monitor, Cooler Master MA610P

SolidBladez
- Jan 4, 2008
- 6,300
Heatware: https://www.heatware.com/u/61852/to
local zip: 80130
HP X27q 2560x1440 165Hz IPS monitor
Price: $180 shipped / $155 local
I'm the original owner and the monitor is in very good condition. I upgrade to 5120x1440 monitor and don't have the room for this one anymore. Comes with all of the original parts in retail packaging.
CM MA610P CPU cooler
Price: $40 shipped / $25 local
Bought this second hand and it comes with the mounting hardware for all Intel and AMD sockets except AM5 and LGA 1700.
