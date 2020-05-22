FS: HP Studio ZBook G3 (15 inch)

I went a little bonkers with the photos, but I figured more is better. feebay has trained me.
I have limited heatware, but some history at ebay as well. Accepted payment is paypal.
Generally speaking, only shipping within the contiguous US.
PM me for any additional details (please refer to which laptop you are interested in: ZBook, Folio, Pavilion)
Summary:
HP Studio Zbook G3 (15 inch) $420 shipped USPS priority
Pavilion 14-bk101xx $250 shipped USPS priority. (edit May 23 2020 - added Battery status pic) SOLD
HP Elite Book Folio 1040 G3 $175 Shipped USPS Priority. SOLD
This HP ZBook is in really good condition. The battery was subject to recall and was replaced less than 6 months ago, and then hardly used.
The lower chassis has some minor scrapes on the metallic beveled edge, but otherwise is in really good shape. Also I actually am including a bottom chassis that I had intended to swap out, but chickened out so with a little work you can go from "almost like new" to "totally like new" if you chose to.
TWO 150W power supplies included (one was never used and still has cellophane seal). Non-smoking home. $420 shipped USPS Priority.
HP Studio Zbook G3 (15 inch)
Display is 3840x2160 (NON-Touch)
16GB (2x8GB) DDR4 SODIMM
Xeon E3-1505Mv5 @2.8GHz (4C/8T)
Samsung 256GB SSD (another M.2 slot open for expansion)
Intel P530 Graphics + Quadro M1000M
Win 10 Pro (OEM BIOS License)
Pavilion 14-bk101xx $250 shipped USPS priority. SOLD
SOLD
This laptop was my wife's and I am trying to find it a new home. Very "female" focused coloring IMO.
Good for wife/daughter/girlfriend or someone who likes metallic rose gold.
Lid is white. Body is Rose Gold metallic (similar to iPhone).
Of note, when I picked this up through work, I inadvertently picked up a UK version. The keyboard has minor differences which we didn't even notice until after I could no longer return. The wife loved it and wouldn't return even if we could. She happily used it with no issue even after that.
Minor scuff on underside corner and slight bend in side near SD card slot, which is only cosmetic (doesn't affect function). One missing rubber foot (no clue where this went). This laptop has lived in a non-smoking environment and is generally very clean.
Comes with 65 watt adapter.
Core i5 - 8250U@1.60Ghz (4c/8t)
16GB (2x8GB) SODIMM
1920x1080 (NON-touch) screen
256GB SSD (m.2) boot drive
1TB HDD
UHD Graphics 620
HP Elite Book Folio 1040 G3 $175 Shipped USPS Priority.
This laptop has some wear, but otherwise is in pretty good condition. Some scuffs on the corners and the bottom.
Comes with 65 Watt HP adapter. $175
HP Elite Book folio 1040 G3 (14inch)
Intel i7 6500U@2.5Ghz (2c/4t)
8GB (2x4GB) SODIMM
512 GB SATA M.2
Touch enabled 2560x1440
