FS: HP ProDesk 600 G6 Mini PC (i5-10500T/8GB/256GB)

For sale is a gently used HP ProDesk 600 G6 Mini PC. This system comes from a clean, smoke-free enterprise environment and has seen little use. Ships with a clean install of Windows 11 Pro.
System specs:
Heatware
I accept PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS.
- Intel Core i5-10500T
- 8GB DDR4-3200 (1x8GB)
- 256GB PM9A1 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
- Intel AX210 NGW WLAN
- Intel UHD Graphics 630
- Dual DisplayPort + VGA
- Intel Gigabit Ethernet
- HP 65W AC adapter
