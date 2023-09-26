FS: HP ProDesk 600 G6 Mini PC (i5-10500T/8GB/256GB)

NobleX13

Jun 15, 2010
4,099
For sale is a gently used HP ProDesk 600 G6 Mini PC. This system comes from a clean, smoke-free enterprise environment and has seen little use. Ships with a clean install of Windows 11 Pro.

System specs:
  • Intel Core i5-10500T
  • 8GB DDR4-3200 (1x8GB)
  • 256GB PM9A1 PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD
  • Intel AX210 NGW WLAN
  • Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • Dual DisplayPort + VGA
  • Intel Gigabit Ethernet
  • HP 65W AC adapter
Asking $300 shipped within the USA

Heatware

I accept PayPal, Venmo, or Cash App. Shipping via USPS.
