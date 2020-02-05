FS: HP GeForce RTX 2080 8GB

sc5mu93

This card was originally pulled from an HP Obeliesk. Reference RTX 2080 8GB, blower cooler config. HP engineers focused the fan profile on keeping it quiet so by default it will run warm. I recommend and have been using MSI afterburner to set a more aggressive fan profile curve. It has a big LED "X" on it. No RGB, just red to go along with HP Omen branding.

I'm moving to AMD primarily because of OSS linux support. Pm me for any other questions.

$550USD shipped USPS Priority (tracking, signature, insurance). Contiguous US 48 states. Paypal accepted.

Heatware: sc5mu93 which I recognize is pretty sparse.
Ebay: sc5mu93-7

IMG_0986.JPG
IMG_0987.JPG
IMG_0988.JPG
IMG_0989.JPG
IMG_20200202_094542782.jpg
RTX 2080.gif
 
