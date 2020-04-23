FS: HP Elitedesk mini, ASUS RT-AC88U 802.11ac 8-port router

S

Superjoe

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 20, 2008
Messages
1,082
HP Elitedesk mini: Bought on HardForum late last year and no longer need it. Works great, has Windows 10 Pro. Has a 2280 nvme slot.
i5-6500T / 8GB RAM / 128GB SATA SSD / 802.11ac WiFi
$150 shipped CONUS


ASUS RT-AC88U 802.11ac Wi-Fi router: Bought new in December of 2016. Works great, just upgrading to the 802.11ax version.
$150 shipped CONUS

Heatware under superjoe
I accept PayPal

IMG_20200413_123758.jpg IMG_20200413_123956.jpg IMG_20200413_124008.jpg IMG_20200423_111911.jpg storage.jpg system.jpg activation.jpg


IMG_20200423_111133.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top