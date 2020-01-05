FS: HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Mini PCs - 12,000 Passmark CPU Score

I have three HP EliteDesk 800 G4 Mini PCs for sale. They are fast, small, and power efficient. Perfect for a Plex server, HTPC, small VMware host, remote download box, or general-purpose workstations. These systems also features a front-panel USB Type C 3.1 Gen 2 port, Intel 9560 wireless NIC, and an HDMI 2.0 port! They measure in at just 6.96 x 6.88 x 1.33 in and 2.31 lbs. Specs: Intel Confidential QN8J CPU (6C/12T @ 3.1Ghz all-core Turbo) - basically a downclocked Intel Core i7-8700T Intel UHD Graphics 630 16GB DDR4 2400 - (2x8GB SODIMM) 256GB NVMe SSD Intel® Wireless-AC 9560/Bluetooth 5.0 Intel® i219LM Gigabit Ethernet USB 3.1 Gen 2 Dual DisplayPort 1.2 + 1 HDMI 2.0 Port Dual M.2 slots (NVMe) (one open) One 2.5" SATA slot (open) Original HP 90W Adapter I can best describe this thing as a "pint-sized powerhouse". AKA the "Intel NUC Killer". Asking $375 shipped to the continental USA, each. Payment via PayPal. These machines have been securely erased and freshly imaged with Windows 10 1909, activated via embedded digital license. These ship via USPS Priority Mail, generally within one business day of receiving payment. Prior to reimaging each unit passed an extended AIDA64 stress test and the built-in HP hardware diagnostic tests. They ship securely packaged. HP Link for Reference Heatware: NobleX13 (207-0-0) This system contains an Engineering Sample QN8J CPU, which is basically a lower clocked Core i7-8700T. Six cores, twelve threads, with an all-core Turbo of 3.1Ghz, Single-core Turbo of 3.6Ghz, and a 1.6Ghz base. 35W TDP. I am under no NDA from Intel regarding this CPU, and am free to sell it to you through the First Sale Doctrine. Benchmark and HWInfo Screenshot attached! Photos: {} {} {} {} {} {}