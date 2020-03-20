FS: HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PCs

Prices include shipping in the continental USA

USPS Priority Mail

System 1

$180 shipped

Intel Core i5-6400 (QJEH QS)

8GB (2x4GB DDR4 2666 SODIMMs)

256GB Samsung SATA 2.5" SSD

Available M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot

Dual DisplayPort + VGA

Front USB Type C Port

Intel HD Graphics 530

Intel Gigabit Ethernet

Available M.2 WLAN Adapter Slot

HP 90W AC Adapter

System 2

$200 shipped

Intel Core i5-6400 (QJEH QS)

8GB (2x4GB DDR4 2666 SODIMMs)

480GB TC Sunbow X3 2.5" SATA SSD

Available M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot

Dual DisplayPort + VGA

Front USB Type C Port

Intel HD Graphics 530

Intel Gigabit Ethernet

Available M.2 WLAN Adapter Slot

HP 90W AC Adapter

System 3

$220 shipped

Intel Core i5-6500 (Retail)

8GB (2x4GB DDR4 2666 SODIMMs)

480GB TC Sunbow X3 2.5" SATA SSD

Available M.2 PCIe 3.0 x4 slot

Dual DisplayPort + VGA

Front USB Type C Port

Intel HD Graphics 530

Intel Gigabit Ethernet

Available M.2 WLAN Adapter Slot

HP 90W AC Adapter

Today I have a few HP EliteDesk 800 G2 Mini PCs for sale. These were rebuilt from barebones I purchased at auction. These are a slightly different configuration than I normally sell, but they make great general-purpose PCs. Perfect for you work-from-home types given the current events. These are the 65W variant that accepts 65W TDP CPUs.Each system has been cleaned, dusted, secure erased, had the BIOS updated, and has the latest build of Windows 10 Pro 1909 installed, activated via embedded digital license. I install Windows, load the latest hardware drivers, and then run a sysprep /oobe to get things nice and clean out of the box.The labels in the photos are easily removed. I added them for my reference to avoid mixups. These units do not have wifi preinstalled, but you could add a m.2 wireless card and some RP-SMA pigtails pretty easily. The chassis has knock-out spots for dual external antennas.. I'll ship these via. Due to current events I have begun relying upon USPS pickup, which has a one-day lead time.CPUs marked QS are Quality Samples. Recognized by the BIOS and Windows as the retail part, but marked as "Intel Confidential" on the IHS. No discernible difference from the retail part.