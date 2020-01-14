FS: HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Mini PC

I have one HP EliteDesk 800 G1 Mini PC for sale with the following specs. This machine was pulled from a smoke-free corporate environment. No HP warranty remaining. These are great for use as an HTPC, general office work, you name it. Measures just 6.9 x 1.3 x 7.0 inches. HP product specs: https://support.hp.com/us-en/document/c04266271#AbT8 Original HP 65W A/C Adapter included. Will come with Windows 10 1903 pre-installed and activated via the Win7 CoA sticker. Systems are freshly imaged and have been updated to the latest BIOS. Asking $100 shipped. Payment via PayPal. Please add 3% if paying via "Goods and Services". This is ready to ship out and will ship within one business day via USPS Priority Mail. Heatware: NobleX13 (207-0-0) Specs: Intel Core i5-4590T CPU Intel HD 4600 Graphics Dual DisplayPort + VGA 8GB DDR3L-1600 (2x4GB modules) 128 GB SATA SanDisk SSD Intel Wireless-N 7260 802.11 M.2 a/b/g/n NIC card Intel I217LM Gigabit Ethernet Realtek ALC221 HD Audio