FS: HP Elitebook 840R G warranty | HPE DL360 G9 Warranty

E

eqtitan

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Feb 15, 2005
Messages
1,918
Help me out techies!
Really need to sell theses (but not desperate) so I can get a motorcycle!

Heatware 113-0-0
Click me for The goods
Detailed specs HP information sheet
HP Elitebook 840R G4 | WARRANTY until 4/9/22
  • i5-8350u Quad core 6mb cache
  • 32Gb Ram (2x 16Gb)
  • 192Gb Samsung M.2 2280 TLC
  • 14" 1920x1080 Touchscreen
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, integrated multi array microphone
  • 1 USB 3.1 Type-C™; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 charging); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2; 1 VGA; 1 RJ-45; 1 docking connector; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 AC power; 1 SIM cardslot; 1 Smartcard reader
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • Backlit keyboard
  • Webcam
  • Windows 10 Pro license in BIOS
  • Charger
$780 $700 Shipped


HPE DL360 Gen9 (Newest BIOS) | Pictures: HPE DL360 G9
  • Product 850366-S01
  • Warranty Septemeber 2020 (I can transfer warranty and entitlement)
  • 2x 2680v4 3.3GHz max 28 Cores 56 threads 35MB L3 cache 14nm arch.
  • 128GB DDR4 ECC HP branded ram 8x 16GB (16 slots available)
  • 10Gb HP Flexfabric 2-port 533FLR-T
  • 1Gb 4x NIC 331i
  • Smart Array P440AR
  • 4x 300Gb SAS Drives (4 slots used 4 open w/ blanks)
  • iLO
  • Rack rails
  • 2x 800w PSU
Cash/Paypal - $1850

Trades
  • Newer Thinkpad
  • iPad Pro
  • Newer Dell Precision (I currently own T7600)
  • Newer HP Z Workstation
  • Unifi 16/24 Port Gen 2 switch PoE
  • Nintendo Switch
  • Open to offers
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top