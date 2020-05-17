FS: HP Elitebook 840R G warranty | HPE DL360 G9 Warranty

Help me out techies!
Really need to sell theses so I can get a motorcycle!
Heatware 113-0-0
Click me for The goods
Detailed specs HP information sheet
HP Elitebook 840R G4 | WARRANTY until 4/9/22
$700 Shipped
HPE DL360 Gen9 (Newest BIOS) | Pictures: HPE DL360 G9
Trades
- i5-8350u Quad core 6mb cache
- 32Gb Ram (2x 16Gb)
- 192Gb Samsung M.2 2280 TLC
- 14" 1920x1080 Touchscreen
- Fingerprint scanner
- Bang & Olufsen, dual stereo speakers, integrated multi array microphone
- 1 USB 3.1 Type-C™; 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 (1 charging); 1 DisplayPort™ 1.2; 1 VGA; 1 RJ-45; 1 docking connector; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 AC power; 1 SIM cardslot; 1 Smartcard reader
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Backlit keyboard
- Webcam
- Windows 10 Pro license in BIOS
- Charger
- Product 850366-S01
- Warranty Septemeber 2020 (I can transfer warranty and entitlement)
- 2x 2680v4 3.3GHz max 28 Cores 56 threads 35MB L3 cache 14nm arch.
- 128GB DDR4 ECC HP branded ram 8x 16GB (16 slots available)
- 10Gb HP Flexfabric 2-port 533FLR-T
- 1Gb 4x NIC 331i
- Smart Array P440AR
- 4x 300Gb SAS Drives (4 slots used 4 open w/ blanks)
- iLO
- Rack rails
- 2x 800w PSU
Trades
- Newer Thinkpad
- iPad Pro
- Newer Dell Precision (I currently own T7600)
- Newer HP Z Workstation
- Unifi 16/24 Port Gen 2 switch PoE
- Nintendo Switch
- Open to offers
Last edited: