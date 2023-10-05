FS: HP Elite Mini 600 G9 Mini PC (12600T/16GB/256GB)

For sale is a gently used HP Elite Mini 600 G9 mini PC. This system comes from a clean and smoke-free corporate environment and was lightly used.
PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.
Asking $375 shipped within the USA
Heatware
Specs:
Coming soon
PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.
Asking $375 shipped within the USA
Heatware
Specs:
- Intel Core i5-12600T
- 16GB (2x8GB) DDR5-4800 SODIMM
- 256GB Samsung PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
- Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E WLAN
- Original HP 90W AC adapter
- Windows 11 Pro
Coming soon