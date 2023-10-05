FS: HP Elite Mini 600 G9 Mini PC (12600T/16GB/256GB)

N

NobleX13

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Jun 15, 2010
Messages
4,108
For sale is a gently used HP Elite Mini 600 G9 mini PC. This system comes from a clean and smoke-free corporate environment and was lightly used.

PayPal F&F, Venmo, or Cash App accepted. Shipping via USPS Priority Mail.

Asking $375 shipped within the USA

Heatware

Specs:
  • Intel Core i5-12600T
  • 16GB (2x8GB) DDR5-4800 SODIMM
  • 256GB Samsung PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD
  • Intel AX211 Wi-Fi 6E WLAN
  • Original HP 90W AC adapter
  • Windows 11 Pro
Photos:
Coming soon
 
A nice mini-me machine, I have one of the older versions & it is great for general all around office & productivity use !

GLWS :)
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top