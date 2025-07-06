FS:HP Elite 600 G9 SFF desktop

Heat in sig. Prices are net to me and include shipping to CONUS. PayPal FF or Zelle. If you want PayPal GS just cover the fee.
i9-14900K. $345. Intel RMA replacement in brand new retail packaging. Factory seal intact. Received from Intel 04/24/2025. SOLD
i5-14500. $200. Brand new in retail packaging. Factory seal intact. Note this is the minimum model for vPro in a 14th Gen CPU. Not the F version, it has iGPU. Fantastic homelab CPU for the previous 2 reasons. No longer for sale.
HP Elite 600 G9 SFF Desktop. $370. 8GB, 256GB, i5-12500, W11. In great physical condition. I used this as a proxmox node for about 3 weeks while a motherboard was being replaced on a different system. Worked no problem with 128GB of RAM and a i5-14500 installed.
HP Elite 600 G9 SFF Desktop. $370. 8GB, 256GB, i5-12500, W11. In great physical condition. I used this as a proxmox node for about 3 weeks while a motherboard was being replaced on a different system. Worked no problem with 128GB of RAM and a i5-14500 installed.
Last edited: