FS: Homeworld 3 Multiple Editions & Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT - Steam

T

trikat

Limp Gawd
Joined
Mar 5, 2006
Messages
231
💲 Payment methods: Zelle, PayPal F&F (Personal) - Preferred
🆓 Free shipping USPS or UPS - From NC
💯 Heatware +37 | Hardwareswap trades: 5 | SteamGameSwap trades: 20+ | ebay rating 1807 | 2FA enabled

Ignore this - keeping formatting for future sales
$80 each - 🆕 BRAND NEW Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset AW920H
1 - Lunar light (white)
Front | Back
1 - Dark side of the moon (black)
Front | Back

Region list is extensive, but keeping it simple - United States only

$60 - Homeworld 3 Fleet Command Edition - Steam - Playable May 10th
Converting GMG account balance to money
Will DM key once available

$53 - Homeworld 3 Deluxe Edition - Steam - May 13th
Converting GMG account balance to money
Will DM key once available

$40 - Homeworld 3 Standard Edition - Steam - May 13th
Converting GMG account balance to money
Will DM key once available

$40 - Ghost of Tsushima DIRECTOR'S CUT - Steam - May 16th
Converting GMG account balance to money
Will DM key once available
 
Last edited:
Saturday night bump. Alienware gaming headsets and Crucial 4TB left!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top