FS: Home Networking Gear (Updated 11/16)

L

Liquid_Static

Gawd
Joined
Feb 9, 2013
Messages
613
Hello! I’m selling several things I have been holding on to for too long. Prefer PayPal F&F.


Linksys WRT 1900ACSV2 - $60

Used as my personal router for several years, works great, just upgraded to something faster. That being said this thing is a beast and custom firmware support is outstanding. Will come with AC adapter, latest version of factory firmware.
tempImagesVTHHV.gif


TP-Link AX1800 (Deco X20) Wi-Fi 6 Mesh System (2 units) - $80

Tried this system before centering on a Ubiquiti setup. Will include both units and AC adapters, will update to latest version of factory firmware.
IMG_1989.jpeg

Space Grey 2016 MacBook Pro - $450 -> $400 -> SOLD
Samsung Odyssey+ HMD Windows Mixed Reality (WMR) VR Headset - $100 -> SOLD
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top