FS: High End PC Gaming Rig

Wondering what the interest out there is for my CyberPower PC gaming rig. Has the following items: I7 8700k (water-cooled) 1080GTX (not blower, has the quieter fans) TUF Z370 PLUS GAMING (with latest bios) 16GB RAM (+4 GB ram I never figured out how to get working) 1TB SSD + 4TB Spinner ViewSonic XG2703-GS Monitor Alienware wired mouse, Mechanical Keyboard Anyone in the Chicago area interested in this Rig? I'm not looking to make money, just recuperate some of my costs. $1100. Amazing price as the screen itself was super duper expensive. Thank you!!!