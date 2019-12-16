FS: High End PC Gaming Rig

Discussion in 'For Sale / Trade' started by SpeedZealot369, Dec 16, 2019 at 3:14 PM.

    SpeedZealot369

    Wondering what the interest out there is for my CyberPower PC gaming rig. Has the following items:

    I7 8700k (water-cooled)
    1080GTX (not blower, has the quieter fans)
    TUF Z370 PLUS GAMING (with latest bios)
    16GB RAM (+4 GB ram I never figured out how to get working)
    1TB SSD + 4TB Spinner
    ViewSonic XG2703-GS Monitor
    Alienware wired mouse, Mechanical Keyboard




    Anyone in the Chicago area interested in this Rig? I'm not looking to make money, just recuperate some of my costs. $1100. Amazing price as the screen itself was super duper expensive.

    Thank you!!!
     

    blitzcraig

    what motherboard?
     
    SpeedZealot369

    Updated post with Mobo and Photos
     
    SpeedZealot369

    SpeedZealot369

    Price drop to $1100
     
    SpeedZealot369

    SpeedZealot369

