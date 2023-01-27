FS: High-End Networking - NETGEAR Switches, NETGEAR Mesh Extender, and SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 Dual 10Gb cards

Managed 10-Port Gigabit/ 10G Ethernet Plus Switch (GS110EMX) - $160 ​

Unmanaged PoE+ 8-Port Gigabit Ethernet Switch (GS108PP) - $115 ​

EAX80 — Nighthawk AX8 8-Stream AX6000 WiFi-6 Mesh Extender - $100 ​

2x BRAND NEW SYNOLOGY E10G21-F2 10Gb Ethernet Adapter (w/dual SFP+ Ports) -

$250 each

Prices include shipping

Buyer pays PAYPAL fees, and I also accept ZELLE. I can deliver locally (zip 07083), and pickups are welcome.I am in the process of moving to a new place, so I am offloading some of my equipment.Everything is in excellent working condition complete with retail box, packaging, and accessories. Rack ears were never used.I can add/send more pix to those interested to weed out scammers.I am a US Marine, and an honest seller with many online references. I have sold many big ticket items here, and on eBay, US Audiomart, Audiogon, AudioScienceReview, AVS, and various other forums. I can provide references and pictures upon request to weed out scammers, and tire kickers. Thank you for your consideration.