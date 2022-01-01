FS:Hifiman Sundara Headphone, DDR4 2666 G.SKILL Ripjaws 16GB(4x4GB), ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card, Laptop Backpacks

PM if interested.
https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
For sale:
- Hifiman Sundara Headphone - Latest version - Like new - $200
-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories. - Currently in my system. $18
-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666 $45
-Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35
-Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35
https://www.heatware.com/u/22917/to
For sale:
- Hifiman Sundara Headphone - Latest version - Like new - $200
-ASUS Xonar DGX PCIe Sound Card. No box or accessories. - Currently in my system. $18
-G.SKILL Ripjaws 4 F4-2666C15Q-16GRR 16GB (4x4GB) DDR4 2666 $45
-Dell GM-BP-BK-17-19 17" Laptop Backpack- Brand new. $35
-Solo - Urban Convertible Laptop Briefcase Backpack for 15.6" Laptop. Brand new. $35
Attachments
-
20210719_153329.jpg538 KB · Views: 0
-
20220806_163355.jpg437 KB · Views: 0
-
20220806_163242.jpg299.2 KB · Views: 0
-
20220806_163226.jpg324.7 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012703.jpg602.8 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012858.jpg587.9 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012848.jpg537.6 KB · Views: 0
-
20220829_012715.jpg661.4 KB · Views: 0
Last edited: