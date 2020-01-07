FS: Hidrate spark 3

Here is the link: https://www.amazon.com/Hidrate-Spark-Bottle-Tracks-Hydrated/dp/B07RL91TSP/ref=sr_1_1_sspa?crid=7AB2BUZWTW41&keywords=hidrate+spark+3+smart+water+bottle&qid=1578443845&sprefix=hidrate,aps,327&sr=8-1-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUEyRkg4TFUwQ0lIQTZDJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwOTE0MDk3MUpHVzNPVzNRNUZUWCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwNzgxNTcyMTRBOEI1SU0zQlBYUiZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU= So basically it's a water bottle that lights up when you should drink water. It has an app to be downloaded and it logs your water intake through out the day. I received it for Christmas and I really thought I'd use it more than I do, but I like my yeti, more. Amazon and eBay are around the $60 mark. The color is Storm, and it lights up green. $40 shipped. I have heat under digitalnerd.