FS: Hercules 3D Prophet 4500 Sealed - $600

I used one of these as my main gaming graphics card for a while after I upgraded from a GeForce2 MX before it. The executive summary: it was great at maximizing its available fillrate due to its tile-based rendering, but outside those strengths it was a competent but sorta unremarkable DirectX 6-level part. It was absolutely great for older games because it handled everything internally at 32-bit precision and then dumped it to the RAMDAC at the very last stage. For games that only ran in 16-bit color, that was a godsend. The lack of cubemapping and other DirectX 7 features resulted in visual anomalies for certain effects in Unreal Tournament 2004, and despite the lack of overdraw the fillrate was still low in absolute terms. Its biggest flaw from an end user standpoint was that it just didn't have a lot of brute hardware force to throw around: anisotropic filtering kicked its twin pipelined performance in the balls, the narrow memory bandwidth made antialiasing something to be applied judiciously or not at all, and it only supported DXT1 texture compression, which meant that transparencies (like the gibs in Quake III Arena) had a disproportionately high impact on performance.The writing was on the wall in 2004: of the big FPSes released that year, Far Cry and Doom 3 didn't run at all, UT2004's bigger stages chugged, and Half-Life 2 was stone ugly, using a DirectX 6 fallback compatibility path.



Nevertheless, I logged a lot of game time with it. The Direct3D drivers were generally pretty well-behaved, the OpenGL drivers worked well enough for Quake engine titles, and the 2D was lovely. Paired with a Voodoo2, it was a pretty decent dual boot Windows 2000/MS-DOS 7.10 machine for my older games in college. I'm... a little started by that price tag, but if somebody buys it and it's for charity, who would I be to bitch?



edit: Incidentally, the Radeon 9700 was fucking amazing for older titles, both because it had a no-fuss solid VESA 2.0 implementation and for the fact that the card didn't support 16-bit color in conjunction with antialiasing. For older games, you could just force antialiasing (and anisotropy...) and the driver would clown the app into thinking it had set a 16-bit color mode when it was running in proper 32-bit color. Seeing DirectX 5 games running that way in 2003 was a mindblower.