FS: Hercules 3D Prophet 4500 Sealed - $600

erek

erek

Dec 19, 2005
12,856
Looking for 650, but BNIB. 50% goes back to the forums and not 5%
1643313201211.png

1643313233730.png
 
How is this scalping? It's a collectors item and the price is the price. I know the BNIB thing is a line that's been drawn for current-gen cards but it's not like someone could go down to CompUSA and buy one of these today for MSRP...

GLWS, this is a neat one. The PowerVR cards are an interesting slice of GPU 3D Accelerator history.
 
Ah my Highschool job I was so sad when I got the letter that they were closing :(
I went to BestBuy (WorstBuy) after that but they told me to up-sell as I was too honest so I left as that is just who I am LoL!

erek do you have more then one of these as I see other boxes with the plastic still on them?
1 BNIB sealed, and another from Club3D unsealed but boxed. just covering the BNIB here, don't worry about those others you see

also a member suggests this is considered NOS? i read over the rules and thought aslong as it was BNIB i could post here
 
it is. but like was already said, this is not scalping.
Even if I recently just purchased it for 125$? Does scalping require an active manufacturing process? Like the product is still in support by the manufacturer? Maybe I misunderstood
 
Yah the mods and admins are the last say, but "selling an unopened item for a high price" is not the definition of scalping; unopened is a key component but what makes it "scalping" is that it's an item that is currently available at retail in brand-new condition at an MSRP, and the "scalper" is taking that item and reselling at above the MSRP.

Buying an out of date collectable item at a low price and selling at a high one maybe isn't something that should be talked about in the FS thread for that item, but it's not scalping.
 
the 'current market value' of old hardware is whatever you and the guy buying works it out to be.
that^^^ even if i think your price is insane, if you find a buyer at that price then good for you. if this was a 6000 or 3000 series gpu, id be very disappointed in you. ;)
so glws, and im out before we all get "off topic" warnings.
 
That box art looks like it could murder current games! I wanted to get a Kyro 2 back in the day, but couldn't afford it.
 
I used one of these as my main gaming graphics card for a while after I upgraded from a GeForce2 MX before it. The executive summary: it was great at maximizing its available fillrate due to its tile-based rendering, but outside those strengths it was a competent but sorta unremarkable DirectX 6-level part. It was absolutely great for older games because it handled everything internally at 32-bit precision and then dumped it to the RAMDAC at the very last stage. For games that only ran in 16-bit color, that was a godsend. The lack of cubemapping and other DirectX 7 features resulted in visual anomalies for certain effects in Unreal Tournament 2004, and despite the lack of overdraw the fillrate was still low in absolute terms. Its biggest flaw from an end user standpoint was that it just didn't have a lot of brute hardware force to throw around: anisotropic filtering kicked its twin pipelined performance in the balls, the narrow memory bandwidth made antialiasing something to be applied judiciously or not at all, and it only supported DXT1 texture compression, which meant that transparencies (like the gibs in Quake III Arena) had a disproportionately high impact on performance.The writing was on the wall in 2004: of the big FPSes released that year, Far Cry and Doom 3 didn't run at all, UT2004's bigger stages chugged, and Half-Life 2 was stone ugly, using a DirectX 6 fallback compatibility path.

Nevertheless, I logged a lot of game time with it. The Direct3D drivers were generally pretty well-behaved, the OpenGL drivers worked well enough for Quake engine titles, and the 2D was lovely. Paired with a Voodoo2, it was a pretty decent dual boot Windows 2000/MS-DOS 7.10 machine for my older games in college. I'm... a little started by that price tag, but if somebody buys it and it's for charity, who would I be to bitch?

edit: Incidentally, the Radeon 9700 was fucking amazing for older titles, both because it had a no-fuss solid VESA 2.0 implementation and for the fact that the card didn't support 16-bit color in conjunction with antialiasing. For older games, you could just force antialiasing (and anisotropy...) and the driver would clown the app into thinking it had set a 16-bit color mode when it was running in proper 32-bit color. Seeing DirectX 5 games running that way in 2003 was a mindblower.
 
overall price lowered by $50

but contribution to [h] will increase by $50
 
How is this scalping? It's a collectors item and the price is the price. I know the BNIB thing is a line that's been drawn for current-gen cards but it's not like someone could go down to CompUSA and buy one of these today for MSRP...

GLWS, this is a neat one. The PowerVR cards are an interesting slice of GPU 3D Accelerator history.

GLWS, this is a neat one. The PowerVR cards are an interesting slice of GPU 3D Accelerator history.
Holy necro batman.. cause I miss CompOOOOOSA. Best place to roll into and window shop for an hour only leaving with a case of Bawls. Damn I miss that place.
 
Bawls! I remember that stuff, and spending lots of time browsing and not buying a whole lot!
lol birds of a feather. Maybe that’s why it failed. It should have started a go fund me. I’d donate a little to keep it around. ;)
 
LOL, I still look for and actively purchase Bawls bottles. I think the shit is delicious :D I even like to buy a few cases for the LANs that I put on with my friends.
 
LOL, I still look for and actively purchase Bawls bottles. I think the shit is delicious :D I even like to buy a few cases for the LANs that I put on with my friends.
Best energy drink evarrrrr

I have custom Bawls glasses I bought years ago and use regularly..

IMG_5589.jpeg
 
Best energy drink evarrrrr

I have custom Bawls glasses I bought years ago and use regularly..

(pic)
NICE!! I'm kind of jealous, lol... In High school, we loved the stuff so much my buddy and I were trying to figure out how to make a Bawls bottle a WC reservoir. :) Still haven't done it yet. :D
 
