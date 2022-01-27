FS: Hercules 3D Prophet 4500 Sealed - $600

erek
Looking for 650, but BNIB. 50% goes back to the forums and not 5%
Ah my Highschool job I was so sad when I got the letter that they were closingCompUSA
1 BNIB sealed, and another from Club3D unsealed but boxed. just covering the BNIB here, don't worry about those others you seeAh my Highschool job I was so sad when I got the letter that they were closing
I went to BestBuy (WorstBuy) after that but they told me to up-sell as I was too honest so I left as that is just who I am LoL!
erek do you have more then one of these as I see other boxes with the plastic still on them?
this is considered NOS?
Even if I recently just purchased it for 125$? Does scalping require an active manufacturing process? Like the product is still in support by the manufacturer? Maybe I misunderstoodit is. but like was already said, this is not scalping.
20 year old HW doesn't count as scalping.Even if I recently just purchased it for 125$? Does scalping require an active manufacturing process? Like the product is still in support by the manufacturer? Maybe I misunderstood
Even if the asking price is well above the current market value or expected going rate?20 year old HW doesn't count as scalping.
Yes. Last I checked 20 yr old GPUs aren't in high demand right now.Even if the asking price is well above the current market value or expected going rate?
in this case, yes, its just your high hopes not scalping.Even if the asking price is well above the current market value or expected going rate?
that^^^ even if i think your price is insane, if you find a buyer at that price then good for you. if this was a 6000 or 3000 series gpu, id be very disappointed in you.the 'current market value' of old hardware is whatever you and the guy buying works it out to be.
What if that came included with the bundle BigshrimpI would buy that if I had an AGP slot to put it into.
Holy necro batman.. cause I miss CompOOOOOSA. Best place to roll into and window shop for an hour only leaving with a case of Bawls. Damn I miss that place.How is this scalping? It's a collectors item and the price is the price. I know the BNIB thing is a line that's been drawn for current-gen cards but it's not like someone could go down to CompUSA and buy one of these today for MSRP...
GLWS, this is a neat one. The PowerVR cards are an interesting slice of
GPU3D Accelerator history.
Bawls! I remember that stuff, and spending lots of time browsing and not buying a whole lot!Holy necro batman.. cause I miss CompOOOOOSA. Best place to roll into and window shop for an hour only leaving with a case of Bawls. Damn I miss that place.
lol birds of a feather. Maybe that’s why it failed. It should have started a go fund me. I’d donate a little to keep it around.Bawls! I remember that stuff, and spending lots of time browsing and not buying a whole lot!
Best energy drink evarrrrrLOL, I still look for and actively purchase Bawls bottles. I think the shit is delicious I even like to buy a few cases for the LANs that I put on with my friends.
NICE!! I'm kind of jealous, lol... In High school, we loved the stuff so much my buddy and I were trying to figure out how to make a Bawls bottle a WC reservoir. Still haven't done it yet.Best energy drink evarrrrr
I have custom Bawls glasses I bought years ago and use regularly..
(pic)