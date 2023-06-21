FS: Headphones - Bose QC45, Sennheiser PC38X, Monoprice Modern Retro

Bose QC45 (white) - purchased approximately 8 months ago, perfect condition cosmetically and functionally. Selling because I need a headset with a boom microphone (purchased PC38x). Included 2.5mm to 3.5mm cable, USB C charging cable, and case (case has some minor scuffs / scratches). No box. $160 shipped.
Sennheiser / EPOS / Drop PC38X (yellow) - in very good condition with a few minor scuffs to the plastic. Includes original PC cable and a third-party console (i.e., single 3.5 mm out) cable. No box. $90 shipped.
Monoprice Modern Retro w/ Brainwavz perforated red pleather pads - used for < 1 hour. No box. $30 shipped.
