FS: Harddrive Lot, Apple Time Capsule 3TB, 2TB WD MyPassport, External Enclosures

yoyo0221
Gawd
- Joined
- Feb 6, 2015
- Messages
- 564
Looking to sell this as a lot
$45 Shipped for everthing -Paypal F&F, Zelle
$45 Shipped for everthing -Paypal F&F, Zelle
- Apple Time Capsule 3TB - Power & Ethernet Cable
- WD MyPassport 2TB Portable Harddrive - Case and USB cable
- OWC External IDE Enclosure (S400 & S800) - Cables included
- Maxtor External IDE Enclosure - No cables
- WD Blue 250GB 3.5" Sata Drive
- Maxtor 100GB IDE Drive
- WD Caviar 60GB IDE Drive
- Seagate Barracuda 500GB IDE Drive