FS: Harddrive Lot, Apple Time Capsule 3TB, 2TB WD MyPassport, External Enclosures

yoyo0221

yoyo0221

Gawd
Joined
Feb 6, 2015
Messages
564
Looking to sell this as a lot

$45 Shipped for everthing -Paypal F&F, Zelle

  1. Apple Time Capsule 3TB - Power & Ethernet Cable
  2. WD MyPassport 2TB Portable Harddrive - Case and USB cable
  3. OWC External IDE Enclosure (S400 & S800) - Cables included
  4. Maxtor External IDE Enclosure - No cables
  5. WD Blue 250GB 3.5" Sata Drive
  6. Maxtor 100GB IDE Drive
  7. WD Caviar 60GB IDE Drive
  8. Seagate Barracuda 500GB IDE Drive

20230516_232121.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top