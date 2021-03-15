FS: Hard Drives, WD Reds, Seagate's, Samsung Trio White wireless charger, Ring mailbox sensor

I have the following items forsale. All are new unless otherwise said. See signature for Heat. Been a long and trustworthy seller here. Everything is OBO, and possible combination discounts. Price includes shipping for USA and insurance
1. Ring Mailbox Sensor – Black (Requires Ring Bridge to work, new and sealed) - $10 shipped
2. Samsung Trio wireless charger White. $50 shipped (product info: https://www.samsung.com/us/mobile/m...reless-charger-pad-trio-white-ep-p6300twegus/)
3. NAS hard drives forsale. Upgraded to a newer NAS, and selling the old smaller drives. See below. PM me offers for the drives below on the ones you select and we can work out something.
I am only able to make one trip a week to the shipping carrier due to me living in a rural area. Usually Wed/Thurs.
|Brand
|Model
|Serial #
|Size
|Power On Count
|Power On Hours
|Condition
|Warranty
|Seagate Desktop HD
|ST4000DM000-1F2168
|Z306XWNF
|4 TB
|31
|48203
|Good
|Out of Warr
|Seagate IronWolf
|ST6000VN0033-2EE110
|ZADAT5Y2
|6 TB
|36
|19434
|Good
|Yes, 07/21/23
|WD Red
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WMC4N2370304
|3 TB
|395
|67572
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC4N4CKPD83
|3 TB
|41
|53756
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC4N4CKPYCD
|3 TB
|40
|53756
|Good
|Out of Warr
|WD Red
|WD30EFRX-68EUZN0
|WD-WCC7K2KCRDUL
|4 TB
|33
|34543
|Good
|Out of Warr
