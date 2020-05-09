FS: Handhelds/phones random stuff and Game and Watch Zelda

Spent too much on 3d printing crap... LOL So got some stuff i'm no longer using/need up for grabs.So now, to the Stuff:32GB (2x 16GB) Corsair Vengeance LPX DDR4 3200: 40$ shippedHave Box too.CMK32GX4M2E3200C16Upgraded to 4000mhz ram. No issues.Retroid Pocket 3+: 150$ ShippedTranslucent Purple, Handheld OnlyPretty nice handheld, very low usage. I buy things, play with them for a bit then they collect dust. Pretty sure I still have the box but just in case I listed as Unit only.Decent unit that doesn't have the throttling/performance issues that early units reportedly had. Why buy from me at basically retail price? No wait for overseas shipping, buttons are flawless (this was a reported issue on some batches) and you're helpin a [H] Brother outMicrosoft Surface Duo 1 256GB: 175$ Shipped.Device only. Carrier unlocked. was using with a Tello SIM. White.Screens have no scratches, outer casing has none either. Fairly typical of this device, the outer panels have lifted just enough to get a line of dust/dirt along the seam. I'll do my best to clean this but it'll happen with use. The panels are secure, but I thought it should be stated.Bought this to play through some NDS/3DS games in upscaled IPS glory! it's a nifty if not niche device. Have a ipega-PG-9083S controller I'd include for an extra 25$ if this scratches the same itch.BNIB Ender 3 V2 150$Not trying to ship this, but if you're along my routes i'd happily drop this off. Shoot me a message, maybe we can work something out.The following three items should have boxes, But i'll have to verify when I run to the storage unit that they haven't gotten damaged in any fashion. If the boxes aren't in good shape, i'll knock 20$ off.NES Classic: 75$With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.SNES Classic: 75$With box and one wired Controller. Soft modded. No charger brick or cables.Playstation Classic: 50$Hard Modded so the front USB ports aren't current limited.One controller, Box? (i'll have to find it) No cables or other accessories.Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite SM-P610NZAMXAR 175$64GB 4GB WIFI model.Was the wifes unit, was used to draw with until I got her an Ipad.Box and Pen included. Wife put stickers on the back but I'll do my best to clean them off first. Minor scratches, but nothing visible during use.Game and Watch Legend of Zelda: 75$With Box.I have upgraded this with a 128mb bga flash chip+adapter. A considerable upgrade over the stock 4mb flash. There are DuPont connections preordered that are tucked into the case should you want to change the contents of the firmware. Please note, I provide no support, there are plenty of guides out there. I've done the hard work of soldering the BGA adapter/flash, the rest is comparatively easy with a STlink or even a Rpi 3 or better.Willing to trade for/WTB: