FS: Halon's Closet Cleanout, Ryzen SFF machine and a GTX 970, cheap

Hey, everyone! I'll be taking a more thorough inventory of my parts closet later this week, but I'll get this ball rolling tonight. My listed prices include shipping within the continental U.S. If you're outside of the United States and want what I have, message me - I'll work with you. And if you have questions or want timestamps, just let me know and I will add them.- Two 4GB (8GB) DDR4-2666 SO-DIMMs - Made by Netac, pulled last weekend from a Chuwi LarkBox X SFF Ryzen PC. Used for around 24 hours before being replaced with a 16GB kit of G.Skill Ripjaws at the same speed. This can be yours for $20 shipped.- One EVGA GTX 970. In great working order - I was using this until I snagged an Intel Arc A750 earlier today. Comes with two DVI ports, one HDMI port, and a DisplayPort connector. One DVI port is missing a screw; otherwise, this is in excellent condition and should serve you well. Asking $75 shipped.- One Chuwi LarkBox X SFF Ryzen PC. Comes with a Ryzen 7 3750H CPU w/ Vega 10 IGP, 16GB DDR4, and the stock 256GB NVMe SSD. Used for around a month before I determined it wouldn't quite scale to my needs, but this is a genuinely nice SFF PC with a lot going for it. Will come with the original box, power supply, and monitor browsing bracket, and a factory refreshed Windows install. This can be yours for $300 shipped.Again, more to come as my time becomes available. My [H]eat is under FreonTrip. Thank you for looking!Pictures of the LarkBox X: