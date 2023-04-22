FS: HAF 932, Supermicro X8DA3-B w/2 Unknown Xeon CPUs & RAM, Cooler Master 1250w PSU, 2x Noctua NH-U12DX

Mr. Bluntman
Thread title pretty much says it. Shipping will be from 87108. F&F PayPal non-CC only. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to
I have some extra stuff I've gotten in a few local trades that I have no current use for or need. Translation: I'm selling the biggest thing that's taking up the most space of any chassis I have lol
All oldies but goldies. A Cooler Master HAF 932. Has a few scuffs and scratches, but no dents or anything else of note. $100 local pickup. Or... If you're actually crazy enough to pay for shipping on this monolith, I'll pack it up as best I can, but cannot 100% warrant it will arrive since I don't have the original packaging.
Next is the Supermicro board. Sold as-is since the PSU with the system is 240v only and I neither have the appropriate cable or outlet to power it. $75+ shipping due to it's size and weight/fragility.
The PSU (I'm out so I can't get the model until later) is a Cooler Master 1250W model RS-C50-EMBA-D2 but the system was decommissioned about 8 or so years ago so it's only seen use about 50% average of its life. I was told it was working right before it was brought to me. Again, no 240v to test. $60 shipped.
and lastly, I have 2x Noctua NH-U12DX heatsinks with 1366 mounting hardware. Noctua does make hardware for LGA115x, 2011v1/3, 2066, AM3/4, and the latest LGA socket for Raptor Lake (I forget the pin count). These come with Noctua NF-P12 fans as well. $50 each shipped or both for $85.
PM if you're interested, and pics will be coming soon. I am currently away from the home for the weekend, but will be able to fill in the blanks here in a couple days. As long as you don't lowball there is some flex in the price if you think things are too high. Help me get my cat neutered next month! Picture of said floof until I get pics up of the goods. Thanks for looking!
TL: DR cat needs neutering and I need more room.
HAF 932 - $100 local pickup or ship at your own risk and expense (will pack best as I can though with foam inserts and padding)
Supermicro X8DA3-B untested with mystery CPU and RAM - $75 + shipping
Cooler Master Real Power Pro RS-C50-EMBA-D2 1250w/240v PSU - $60 shipped
2x Noctua NH-U12DX 120mm heatsinks w/NF-P12 fan - $50 shipped ea or $85 for both
