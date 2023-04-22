FS: HAF 932, Supermicro X8DA3-B w/2 Unknown Xeon CPUs & 12GB ECC Reg RAM, Cooler Master 1250w PSU, 2x Noctua NH-U12DX

Thread title pretty much says it. Shipping will be from 87108. F&F PayPal non-CC only. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to

I should preface this that until I have the funds to obtain a special power cable this equipment is untested. A kind forumer has offered me the appropriate cable and I'll be purchasing it the beginning of the month and hopefully have things tested by the beginning of next week. Until then, it's untested, as-is.

TL: DR cat needs neutering and I need more room.

HAF 932 - $70 local pickup or ship at your own risk and expense (will pack best as I can though with foam inserts and padding)
Supermicro X8DA3-B untested with mystery CPU and 12GB Registered ECC RAM - $30 + shipping
Cooler Master Real Power Pro RS-C50-EMBA-D2 1250w/240v PSU - $30 shipped
2x Noctua NH-U12DX 120mm heatsinks w/NF-P12 fan - $40 shipped ea or $70 for both
2x Lite-On Blu-Ray/DVD-RW drives - $20 each plus shipping
Quadro FX 5000 - $10+ shipping
Want the whole damn thing? $150 cash pickup.

EDIT: Blu-Ray drives are $30 each. They do not support UEFI systems outside of being in legacy mode.
Friendly FYI. That PSU isn't 240v only, it just uses a cable with a C20 (PSU) side and runs to a regular C19 plug that you'd use in a 5-15 or 5-20 wall outlet. Even if you don't have that cable type, but have the normal one you can either cut the end off or use jumper wires, and just attach the power, ground, and neutral to the PSU with something like spade connectors, gator clips, or even hot glue. It seems like determining if the items worked or not would take minimum effort, make it much easier to sell, and get you more value (if they do work).

I'd have to double check, but I'm pretty sure I have quite a few of those same cables left over from other PSU that were recycled. If you need one, I can send you one for $1 + shipping cost. It'd probably be around $6t to $7 out of your pocket. Feel free to PM me.
 
Beaflag VonRathburg said:
Friendly FYI. That PSU isn't 240v only, it just uses a cable with a C20 (PSU) side and runs to a regular C19 plug that you'd use in a 5-15 or 5-20 wall outlet. Even if you don't have that cable type, but have the normal one you can either cut the end off or use jumper wires, and just attach the power, ground, and neutral to the PSU with something like spade connectors, gator clips, or even hot glue. It seems like determining if the items worked or not would take minimum effort, make it much easier to sell, and get you more value (if they do work).

I'd have to double check, but I'm pretty sure I have quite a few of those same cables left over from other PSU that were recycled. If you need one, I can send you one for $1 + shipping cost. It'd probably be around $6t to $7 out of your pocket. Feel free to PM me.
I PMed you about the cable. In the interim I'll have to see if there's solder lurking around and some spade connectors. That'd be better and cleaner than the alternatives. Now to see if I have an extra cable to butcher... ( :<
 
I should add the first week of next month I should have a cable to finally test everything.
 
