FS: HAF 932, Supermicro X8DA3-B w/2 Unknown Xeon CPUs & 12GB ECC Reg RAM, Cooler Master 1250w PSU, 2x Noctua NH-U12DX

Mr. Bluntman
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Jun 25, 2007
- Messages
- 6,756
Thread title pretty much says it. Shipping will be from 87108. F&F PayPal non-CC only. Heat: https://www.heatware.com/u/59206/to
I should preface this that until I have the funds to obtain a special power cable this equipment is untested. A kind forumer has offered me the appropriate cable and I'll be purchasing it the beginning of the month and hopefully have things tested by the beginning of next week. Until then, it's untested, as-is.
TL: DR cat needs neutering and I need more room.
HAF 932 - $70 local pickup or ship at your own risk and expense (will pack best as I can though with foam inserts and padding)
Supermicro X8DA3-B untested with mystery CPU and 12GB Registered ECC RAM - $30 + shipping
Cooler Master Real Power Pro RS-C50-EMBA-D2 1250w/240v PSU - $30 shipped
2x Noctua NH-U12DX 120mm heatsinks w/NF-P12 fan - $40 shipped ea or $70 for both
2x Lite-On Blu-Ray/DVD-RW drives - $20 each plus shipping
Quadro FX 5000 - $10+ shipping
Want the whole damn thing? $150 cash pickup.
EDIT: Blu-Ray drives are $30 each. They do not support UEFI systems outside of being in legacy mode.
I should preface this that until I have the funds to obtain a special power cable this equipment is untested. A kind forumer has offered me the appropriate cable and I'll be purchasing it the beginning of the month and hopefully have things tested by the beginning of next week. Until then, it's untested, as-is.
TL: DR cat needs neutering and I need more room.
HAF 932 - $70 local pickup or ship at your own risk and expense (will pack best as I can though with foam inserts and padding)
Supermicro X8DA3-B untested with mystery CPU and 12GB Registered ECC RAM - $30 + shipping
Cooler Master Real Power Pro RS-C50-EMBA-D2 1250w/240v PSU - $30 shipped
2x Noctua NH-U12DX 120mm heatsinks w/NF-P12 fan - $40 shipped ea or $70 for both
2x Lite-On Blu-Ray/DVD-RW drives - $20 each plus shipping
Quadro FX 5000 - $10+ shipping
Want the whole damn thing? $150 cash pickup.
EDIT: Blu-Ray drives are $30 each. They do not support UEFI systems outside of being in legacy mode.
Last edited: